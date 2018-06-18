50-year-old man shot while trying to buy something from people he met online in Crosby, police say

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --
A 50-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot while going to meet with three people who were selling something online.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on FM 1942 in Crosby.

Police tell Eyewitness News the man went to meet with a woman and two men when something went wrong. Investigators say the victim was shot by one of the men in his abdomen.

We do not know the man's condition or whether police know the suspected shooter.

Officers did not tell us what the man was trying to buy.
