Man shot 4 times while sleeping near SW Houston shopping center, HPD says

The 29-year-old victim told police he was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect while he slept. He was hit in both legs, the chest, and an arm.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot multiple times in southwest Houston overnight.

Houston police said someone heard a man screaming for help at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday at a shopping center located at 12450 Bissonnet St. near South Dairy Ashford Road.

When first responders arrived, they found the 29-year-old victim. He had been shot in both legs, the chest, and an arm.

"We don't know why he was shot. We don't know who shot him," Lt. R. Willkens said. "We just know the call came in that someone was across the street needing help, needed an ambulance, and it ended up being him. So, HFD treated him. He has been shot in both legs, the arm, and the chest."

Police said the victim had a lot of belongings with him, including a sleeping bag. They believe he may be homeless.

HPD said he was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. He was reportedly able to tell officers he had been shot multiple times while sleeping.

Investigators did not have any information on a possible suspect or motive in the shooting. They were looking for surveillance video in the area, hoping to get a description of the shooter.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.