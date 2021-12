Shooting: 2500 Beatty. Male shot & transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 5, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say a man was shot in the head twice after a night of drinking turned violent in the Gulfgate area.He and another man got into a fight at the Coventry North Apartments on Beatty, off the Gulf Freeway, around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to HPD.Neighbors heard the commotion, and the shooting, but told police they didn't see the shooter.Police don't know if the victim will survive. He was taken to Ben Taub in critical condition.