Man shot twice after trying to rob a wrecker driver in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officers responded to reports of a shooting on 7300 block of Long Drive on Saturday night.Police say a man with a gun tried to rob a wrecker driver in a parking lot.The two men then got into a physical fight and the driver grabbed the suspect's gun.The driver then shot the robber twice.Police say they found two guns, both belonging to the suspected robber.The suspect is in the hospital in stable condition.The wrecker driver was brought to the hospital to get checked out and is said to be OK.