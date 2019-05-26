Man shot twice after trying to rob a wrecker driver in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officers responded to reports of a shooting on 7300 block of Long Drive on Saturday night.

Police say a man with a gun tried to rob a wrecker driver in a parking lot.

The two men then got into a physical fight and the driver grabbed the suspect's gun.

The driver then shot the robber twice.

Police say they found two guns, both belonging to the suspected robber.

The suspect is in the hospital in stable condition.

The wrecker driver was brought to the hospital to get checked out and is said to be OK.

Follow ABC13 Reporter Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimerobberyinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News