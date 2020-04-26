Police call deadly shooting in southeast Houston "a horrible accident"

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died Sunday morning when a gun went off inside a southeast Houston apartment, in what Houston Police are calling a horrible accident.
It happened around 12:45 a.m. on Silver Creek Drive near Galveston Road.
Several people were inside the apartment when someone was handling a gun and it went off, according to police.
The victim died in the apartment. No charges were filed so far.
