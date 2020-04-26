Police call deadly shooting in southeast Houston "a horrible accident"

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died Sunday morning when a gun went off inside a southeast Houston apartment, in what Houston Police are calling a horrible accident.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. on Silver Creek Drive near Galveston Road.

Several people were inside the apartment when someone was handling a gun and it went off, according to police.

The victim died in the apartment. No charges were filed so far.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingaccidental shootingshootingapartmentman shotman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Get your free mask before Monday's order to wear one in public
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
Robbery call leads to discovery of game room in old church
Satellite photos show Kim Jong Un's train amid health rumors
Sunday starts off crisp before a warm up
Salon owner risks business license in reopening
ABC13's Morning News for April 26, 2020
Show More
Car crash into pole causes power outage in north Harris Co.
Last patient on USNS Comfort expected to be discharged today
Potbelly to return small business relief loan
ATV driver dead after crash in northeast Harris Co.
Dave Ward's wife now asks for your prayers for him
More TOP STORIES News