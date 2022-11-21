Police find man dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside home in north Houston

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots and when officers arrived, they found the man dead. The victim does not live at the home where he was found, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a gunman accused of shooting and killing a man on Houston's northside overnight.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday at 5906 Werner Street, according to Houston police.

Neighbors called 911 and said they heard gunshots outside.

When officers arrived, they found a man collapsed with multiple gunshot wounds in front of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the man doesn't live at the home, and they're not sure if he was running to the home's front yard when he collapsed.

Police were working to find surveillance video in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.