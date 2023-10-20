ABC13 saw at least 31 markers on the ground, and investigators estimated anywhere from 15 to 20 shell casings were located.

Man killed in drive-by shooting at gas station was not intended target: Harris County deputies

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Dozens of shots were fired outside of a north Harris County gas station Thursday night, leaving an innocent man dead. Investigators say he wasn't the intended target.

Deputies told ABC13 that the victim was sitting outside of the station at the time of the shooting in the 15300 block of Ella Boulevard in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators say they believe the intended targets were walking out of the station when the shooting started. It appears there were multiple shooters. That's based on the amount of evidence markers on the ground.

ABC13 saw at least 31 markers on the ground, and investigators estimated anywhere from 15 to 20 shell casings were located.

Once deputies made it to the scene at about 9:45 p.m., they found the 69-year-old man already dead.

Now, the search is on to find the shooters, but investigators don't have a good description. A dark colored car was spotted heading east towards I-45.

Investigators describe the area, which is just down the street from Bammel Middle School, as high crime. A gas station across the street had a deadly shooting last month and another one back in January.

"We have had multiple homicides in this exact location in the past year, so whether that's related to these shootings or the crime in the neighborhood is hard to say right now," Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jason Brown.

A silver truck was spotted near the shooting scene, and investigators think that person may have important information. If you know anything about the incident, you're urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

