HPD searching for men accused of shooting a victim to death in midwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for two men accused of fatally shooting another man in midwest Houston last year.

Surveillance video shows the men followed the victim's car throughout the parking lot in the 5600 block of Chimney Rock Road near the Shenandoah and Gulfton areas.

Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, two men got out of a white or silver Cadillac and approached the victim, according to authorities.

Officers said they pushed him into the breezeway and then shot him multiple times to death. The victim died as a result of his injuries.








Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
