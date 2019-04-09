Persons of interest sought in death of man in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police have released surveillance pictures of two men they believe were involved in a deadly shooting in west Houston late Monday night.

The victim and a friend were at a nearby convenience store when they got in an argument with a man.

Police say the two men left the store but were followed by the suspect who opened fire on them from a vehicle.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to West Houston Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver drove away in a vehicle described only as a dark-colored, four-door sedan with white lettering near the top of the windshield.

Anyone with information on the identities of the two males or the suspect vehicle is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houston
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News