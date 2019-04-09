Persons of interest sought in death of man in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police have released surveillance pictures of two men they believe were involved in a deadly shooting in west Houston late Monday night.The victim and a friend were at a nearby convenience store when they got in an argument with a man.Police say the two men left the store but were followed by the suspect who opened fire on them from a vehicle.The 28-year-old victim was taken to West Houston Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The driver drove away in a vehicle described only as a dark-colored, four-door sedan with white lettering near the top of the windshield.Anyone with information on the identities of the two males or the suspect vehicle is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.