Relative finds 31-year-old man shot to death inside East End home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police hope you may be able to help them solve the murder of a 31-year-old man.The man was found dead inside a home on Borden near Teal on the East End around 1 a.m.Police say a relative inside the home heard some sort of disturbance.When they came out of their room, the relative found the man dead from gunshot wounds."We are asking for the public's help. If they have any information, if there's anybody out there that knows what occurred here tonight, that might have been here, that might have seen something on the street, we want to know, " Lt. W.L. Meeler said. "This man had a family, and we want justice for his family."Police say everyone inside the house has been cooperating with investigators.Authorities have yet to release information on the shooter.