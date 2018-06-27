HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car outside a home on the south side.
The shooting happened at about 5:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Perry Street.
Police confirm one person is dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.
Follow ABC13 Reporter Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
HPD Homicide investigating a shooting at 4900 Perry Street. Incident occurred about 5:30 a.m. One person confirmed deceased. No other info at this time. Investigation on-going. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 27, 2018