Man shot to death in car outside home on Houston's south side

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot multiple times in southeast Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car outside a home on the south side.

The shooting happened at about 5:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Perry Street.

Police confirm one person is dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Follow ABC13 Reporter Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Show More
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
Digital Deal of the Day
More News