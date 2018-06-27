HPD Homicide investigating a shooting at 4900 Perry Street. Incident occurred about 5:30 a.m. One person confirmed deceased. No other info at this time. Investigation on-going. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 27, 2018

Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car outside a home on the south side.The shooting happened at about 5:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Perry Street.Police confirm one person is dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.