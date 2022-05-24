man killed

Police investigating dead man found with single gunshot wound near homeless camp in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found shot to death Monday night near a homeless camp in southwest Houston, according to police.

Police said the man was found near Fondren and Westpark.

No suspect description was released.

Police described the victim as a Hispanic man in his 40s.

Police are now looking to see if there were any cameras that captured what happened.

No weapons were recovered, but officer said it is an extensive camp area so they have a lot to comb through.
