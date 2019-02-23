Man shot to death during house party in southeast Houston

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting after a house party in southeast Houston.The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a party between two conflicting gang members around 7 p.m. Friday.Officers told Eyewitness News that they started monitoring the 8700 block of Bryam Road, where the party was located, throughout the night.Hours later, someone reported hearing gunshots at the location. Officers responded and found a man shot inside of a vehicle.Investigators say the victims friend's were trying to transport him to the hospital, but only made it to a discount tire shop before the man died.Investigators believe the shooting may have been gang related.Authorities are searching for possible suspects.