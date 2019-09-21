Man shot to death at SW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for answers after a man was shot to death in southwest Houston.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Bissonnet Street near Southwest Freeway around 9:15 last night.

Witnesses told police they heard a single gunshot in the area where the man was found.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police are looking for surveillance video to possibly identify the shooter.

They do not know a motive for the shooting at this time.

If you have any information, call police.
