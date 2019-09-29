Man shot to death at north Harris County motel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found shot to death early Sunday morning at the Frontier Inn on the North Freeway near north Vista Drive.Detectives say a guest at the motel called 911 around 2:30 a.m.The witness said they heard gunshots and saw a man that appeared dead in the courtyard.Precinct 4 Deputy Constables and Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detectives at the scene confirmed the victim is a hispanic male, at least 30 years old.They say the man was hit at least once.Authorities do not have a known motive for the crime or suspect at this time.Detectives are talking to witnesses at the scene and checking surveillance video.They are not sure if the victim was staying at the motel at the time of the shooting, but believe he has stayed there in the past.