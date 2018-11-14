Man shot to death in apparent domestic disturbance at home in Spring

Deputies said they were responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in Spring when they found a man shot to death inside.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting at a home in Spring.

One man was killed at a house in the 3400 block of Meadow Hill in what appears to be a domestic disturbance.


Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office are on the scene, along with crime scene unit and homicide investigators.

One person is being questioned at the scene.

The victim has only been identified as an adult male.

