SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting at a home in Spring.
One man was killed at a house in the 3400 block of Meadow Hill in what appears to be a domestic disturbance.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez just arrived at the home on Meadowhill Court
We Will live stream his press conference momentarily on ABC https://t.co/8IrdWTyphb pic.twitter.com/SpC1KAlDzH
Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office are on the scene, along with crime scene unit and homicide investigators.
Investigation in early stages at home on Meadow Hill
One person is being questioned at the scene.
The victim has only been identified as an adult male.
