Man shot to death after drive-by shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 10400 block of Huntington Estates around 11:40 a.m.

Police told Eyewitness News that a Hispanic man was shot in a drive-by shooting.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

A security guard who patrols the area says police were recently called to the home following an argument.

Investigators say the suspect drove away in a black truck.
