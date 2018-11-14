Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in southwest Houston.The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 10400 block of Huntington Estates around 11:40 a.m.Police told Eyewitness News that a Hispanic man was shot in a drive-by shooting.The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.A security guard who patrols the area says police were recently called to the home following an argument.Investigators say the suspect drove away in a black truck.