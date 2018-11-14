HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in southwest Houston.
The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 10400 block of Huntington Estates around 11:40 a.m.
Police told Eyewitness News that a Hispanic man was shot in a drive-by shooting.
The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
A security guard who patrols the area says police were recently called to the home following an argument.
Investigators say the suspect drove away in a black truck.