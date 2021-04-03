1 dead, 1 injured in possible drug deal gone wrong, police say

HPD is on scene of a homicide in the 1000 block of N. SH 6. One adult male was found deceased and another adult male was transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Homicide detectives are enroute. CCU6 #HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 3, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A possible drug deal turned into a deadly shooting Friday night in west Houston, according to Houston police.It happened in the 1000 block of Highway 6 around 7 p.m. when two men met another two men in the parking lot of a motel.Police said something went wrong and someone inside a car shot a driver. The driver put it in reverse and slammed into a metal light pole.That's when the suspect shot again, causing the driver to collapse in the roadway where the car stopped.The passenger was also shot and rushed to the hospital for treatment.When police arrived, they said they took a suspect they found still at the hotel into custody. Police also recovered a gun and narcotics.