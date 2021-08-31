Officials searching for suspects after man shot in chest at apartments in N. Houston

NOW - SHOOTING SCENE - Venti Apartments - 14335 Ella Blvd. A male victim was shot in the chest.



The suspects are described as two black males, wearing dark hoodies. AVOID THE AREA and keep doors locked.



SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Harris County are investigating after a man was shot in the chest at an apartment complex at 14335 Ella Boulevard near I-45 in the north Houston area.Harris County Constable Precinct 4 responded to the scene at the Venti Apartments.Officials are advised people to avoid the area and keep their doors locked while they searched for the suspects, who Precinct 4 described as two Black men wearing dark hoodies.Spring ISD's Clark Elementary and Clark Intermediate are on lockdown as a result of the shooting.