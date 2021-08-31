man shot

Officials searching for suspects after man shot in chest at apartments in N. Houston

Search for 2 after man shot in chest at apartments in Spring area

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Harris County are investigating after a man was shot in the chest at an apartment complex at 14335 Ella Boulevard near I-45 in the north Houston area.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 responded to the scene at the Venti Apartments.

Officials are advised people to avoid the area and keep their doors locked while they searched for the suspects, who Precinct 4 described as two Black men wearing dark hoodies.

Spring ISD's Clark Elementary and Clark Intermediate are on lockdown as a result of the shooting.

