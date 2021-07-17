Man shows up to Houston hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, HPD said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for answers after they said a man showed up to a Houston hospital with several gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon.
According to police, the man was dropped off at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital in northeast Houston by a driver.
Officers said they're trying to figure out where the shooting happened, but they believe it happened at a gas station off the East Freeway near Rockglen.
The cause of the shooting is unknown.
