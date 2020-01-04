Man shot to death during house party in north Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed during a party in north Harris County Saturday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's office responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. at a home on Holtman and Airline Drive.

Deputies say two men were arguing when one of the men pulled out a gun and the other pulled out a knife. The man with the gun started shooting, fatally striking a Hispanic man in his 40s.



It's unclear what started the argument, but deputies are working to discover if the shooting was self-defense.
