Man shot to death during house party in north Harris County

Overnight, a physical fight broke out between two males at a gathering at a party venue located at 129 Holtman. One male pulled out a knife, the other pulled out a gun. The male with the gun fired multiple shots striking the other armed man. An adult Hispanic male was pronounced pic.twitter.com/BtJN5SuVi3 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 4, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed during a party in north Harris County Saturday morning.The Harris County Sheriff's office responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. at a home on Holtman and Airline Drive.Deputies say two men were arguing when one of the men pulled out a gun and the other pulled out a knife. The man with the gun started shooting, fatally striking a Hispanic man in his 40s.It's unclear what started the argument, but deputies are working to discover if the shooting was self-defense.