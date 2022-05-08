Man hospitalized after being shot in the neck in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is hospitalized after being shot in the neck in north Houston, police say.At about 8:40 p.m., Houston police responded to a shooting at 70 Neyland Street.A Commander of The Houston Police Department confirmed they know who the suspect is, but have not released a description.The suspect was helping a woman pick up her belongings from a halfway house when an argument began. The suspect shot a man in the neck and fled the scene with the woman, according to HPD.The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, it is unclear what his condition is.