HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is hospitalized after being shot in the neck in north Houston, police say.
The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
At about 8:40 p.m., Houston police responded to a shooting at 70 Neyland Street.
A Commander of The Houston Police Department confirmed they know who the suspect is, but have not released a description.
The suspect was helping a woman pick up her belongings from a halfway house when an argument began. The suspect shot a man in the neck and fled the scene with the woman, according to HPD.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, it is unclear what his condition is.
For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Man hospitalized after being shot in the neck in north Houston
MAN SHOT
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News