Argument about disrespectful behavior leads to man being shot at SW Houston gas station, police say

HOUSTON -- A man is expected to be ok after he drove home after being shot in the shoulder at a gas station in southwest Houston, police say.Patrol officers were called to the 6700 block of Rowell after a call of a man being shot, police say.When officers arrived, they found out the man had been shot at a Shell gas station in the 7100 block of West Fuqua.According to police, the man pulled into the service station and saw a group of younger men standing outside. He exited his vehicle and started speaking to the group about the disrespect they had given the elders in the neighborhood and how they should be more respectful.The suspect in the group got angry and showed a gun before shooting the man in the shoulder once, police said.The injured victim then got into his vehicle and drove to his home, where his family called 911. HFD arrived at the home and took the victim to the hospital.The suspect is said to be in his late teens to early 20s. Police said that there were witnesses and they have an idea of who the suspect is.