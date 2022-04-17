man shot

HPD looking for suspect who shot man during robbery in restaurant parking lot

EMBED <>More Videos

HPD looking for suspect who shot man outside restaurant along Gulf Fwy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot during a robbery in a restaurant parking lot in southeast Houston Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers said it happened at about 4 a.m. at a Taqueria Arandas along the Gulf Freeway.

A man and woman had pulled over to talk briefly when police said another man approached them with a handgun and demanded their belongings.

Police said the suspect then shot the man in the shoulder. The woman realized he had been shot and called police.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police described the suspect as a Black man in his mid 20's, standing between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

The suspect remains on the run.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentgun violenceshootingman shotrestaurant
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN SHOT
Man shot to death by ex's new boyfriend outside Denny's, HPD says
Surveillance photos of Spivey's Uptown shooting suspects released
Man found fatally shot outside N. Harris County apartments
HCSO identifies man shot over basketball game outside gym
TOP STORIES
Bond set at $400K for man accused of chase that ended in deadly crash
Man shot to death by ex's new boyfriend outside Denny's, HPD says
Breezy, warm and muggy Easter
Video shows street takeover before fatal police chase
2 people killed in fiery Amtrak crash in NE Harris Co., deputies say
Person shot at the Galleria Mall, HPD say
2 minors killed, 9 injured in Pittsburgh Airbnb shooting
Show More
Pct. 4 deputy constable accused of robbing victims in uniform
Police arrest suspect in mall shooting that left 14 injured
Lucky Charms cereal complaints prompt investigation by FDA
19-year-old pedestrian killed by driver in SE Houston
Driver dies in crash after fleeing from Conroe police
More TOP STORIES News