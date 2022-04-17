HPD looking for suspect who shot man during robbery in restaurant parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot during a robbery in a restaurant parking lot in southeast Houston Sunday morning, according to police.Officers said it happened at about 4 a.m. at a Taqueria Arandas along the Gulf Freeway.A man and woman had pulled over to talk briefly when police said another man approached them with a handgun and demanded their belongings.Police said the suspect then shot the man in the shoulder. The woman realized he had been shot and called police.The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.Police described the suspect as a Black man in his mid 20's, standing between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall.The suspect remains on the run.