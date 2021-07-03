Man found shot to death outside Fiesta in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Fiesta in southwest Houston, according to police.It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Kirby near Old Spanish Trail.Police said multiple witnesses saw the victim walk by the suspect's parked car. As the victim was walking by, he bumped into the black Dodge Challenger. That's when the suspect got out of the car and an altercation between the two men ensued.Police also said the man was found with an unknown number of gunshot wounds.Witnesses were detained for further questioning. Police were also working to get a hold of surveillance video.