Man shot twice on porch of vacant Midtown home may be homeless, HPD says

Investigators said the alleged gunman won't give his side of the story without a lawyer present, so it's unclear why he opened fire on a homeless man next door.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are working to determine if a shooting in Midtown was justified. Officers said the man who was shot may have been homeless.

The shooting happened on the front porch of a home on Chenevert Street near Tuam Street, not far from Baldwin Park, shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The alleged shooter lives with his mother in the 2800 block of Chenevert, though the shooting took place at a vacant house next door.

The man's mother told police she heard her son leave, and then heard gunshots about 10 minutes later.

When police arrived, they found the homeless man with gunshot wounds to the stomach and the leg. He was transported to an area hospital, where he's expected to be OK.

As for charges -- none have been filed at this point.

HPD has referred the case to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, who will determine if charges will be filed.

Investigators said the alleged gunman hasn't told his side of the story at all, so what exactly led up to the shooting is unclear.

"The male, at this point, has said he's not going to give us a statement unless he has a lawyer present, which is fine. That's his right," Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said. "At this point, we don't know exactly what transpired between the male who got shot and the male who did the shooting."

Police said there are no known witnesses to the shooting, but they are looking for surveillance video in the area.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.