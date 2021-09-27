deadly shooting

Man shot and killed in apparent road rage altercation in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a man was shot and killed in an apparent road rage shooting in southeast Houston on Sunday night.

Detective Jake Gardner with the Houston Police Department said a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old was gunned down in the 6300 block of Griggs Road and the Gulf Freeway.

The shooting happened around 8:05 p.m.

Gardner said there was another passenger inside the car at the time of the shooting, but they did not immediately provide information to investigators.

The victim's body was found outside the vehicle when police arrived.

It is unclear what happened between the shooter and victim ahead of the crash.

Authorities said no one has been arrested in this case.

