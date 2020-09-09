Man found shot outside of elementary school in SE Houston

Police said they found a Hispanic man shot in the leg outside of Southmayd Elementary School around 9:50 a.m.
Major Assaults detectives are on scene of a drive-by shooting in the 1800 block of Evergreen Dr. where a male was shot in the leg by a suspect who fled the scene.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 9, 2020
Prelim info is the victim was walking about 9:50 am when he was shot. No other info known at this time. #hounews pic.twitter.com/yR5Jhtfl9N
The victim was walking down Evergreen Drive when he was allegedly approached by a group of people and shot, police said.
Police said the suspects fled the scene in a minivan. The Major Assaults Division is currently reviewing surveillance video from a nearby residence.
Authorities believe the victim may have possibly known the suspects, and the shooting may be gang related.
Southmayd Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown while police investigated the scene, but it has since been lifted.