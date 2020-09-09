Man found shot outside of elementary school in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot outside of an elementary school in southeast Houston on Wednesday.

Police said they found a Hispanic man shot in the leg outside of Southmayd Elementary School around 9:50 a.m.



The victim was walking down Evergreen Drive when he was allegedly approached by a group of people and shot, police said.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a minivan. The Major Assaults Division is currently reviewing surveillance video from a nearby residence.

Authorities believe the victim may have possibly known the suspects, and the shooting may be gang related.

Southmayd Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown while police investigated the scene, but it has since been lifted.
