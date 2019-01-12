@HCSOTexas deputies responded to a shooting scene at 12599 Bammel N Houston Rd/W. Richey Rd. A male had been shot multiple times and transported to hospital in critical condition #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 12, 2019

A man was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon in northwest Harris County, according to deputies.The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened around 4:24 p.m. in the 12599 block of Bammel North Houston Road near West Richey Road.The victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.No suspect has been detained at this time.