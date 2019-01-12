HARRIS COUNTY (KTRK) --A man was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon in northwest Harris County, according to deputies.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened around 4:24 p.m. in the 12599 block of Bammel North Houston Road near West Richey Road.
The victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
No suspect has been detained at this time.
