Man shot multiple times called 911 before dying, Liberty Co. deputies say

PLUM GROVE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who died at his home in Liberty County on Monday called 911 that he had been shot multiple times, deputies said.The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is investigating the man's death on County Road 3357 in Plum Grove.The sheriff's office said preliminary info stated the suspect in the case may have fled in a red sedan.Descriptions of the suspect or the vehicle were not immediately disclosed.Deputies also did not give information right away on a possible motive.