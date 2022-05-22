HPD looking for connection after man's body was found 6 miles away from shooting call

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking into a connection between a man's body found six miles away from where bullet casings were located on Saturday in northwest Houston.At 10:55 p.m., officers were called to a shooting on E. 36th Street at what appeared to be a large party, where several people were attempting to leave.Police said no shots were fired, nor were any weapons recovered.According to police, another large group of 50to 60 people alerted them of a larger crime scene on E. 35th street near Airline, one street away from the original scene.When officers arrived, they found approximately 50 shell casings and blood.Detective C. Bowling of HPD said they had previously been working a scene where a man's body was found about 10 minutes away on Watonga.Witnesses told police there was a possible suspect, but did not have any more information.