Houston police investigating after man fatally shot in parked car on Greens Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in the head while sitting inside a parked car in north Harris County on Sunday night.

Houston police said the man was not driving but was parked at the private entrance to an apartment complex on Greens Road near Greens Crossing.

Authorities say the shooter was outside the vehicle and fired at the victim's car.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died, according to authorities.

Witnesses at the scene had little information, but investigators found rifle casings near the car and are working to get surveillance video from a nearby store that may have captured the shooting.

Police say there are two unconfirmed suspects and no arrests have been made.