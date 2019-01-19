Police investigating after man shot and killed in northeast Houston

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is dead after Houston police say he was shot near an apartment complex in northeast Houston.

Police say gunfire erupted in the 7200 block of Hallshire Drive just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday night.


The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are searching for suspects involved.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.
