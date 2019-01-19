Shooting at 7200 Hallshire Dr. One male DOA. Weekend commander is enroute to the scene. #hounews CC10 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 20, 2019

A man is dead after Houston police say he was shot near an apartment complex in northeast Houston.Police say gunfire erupted in the 7200 block of Hallshire Drive just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday night.The man was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say they are searching for suspects involved.The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.