Man shot, killed while sitting in parked car outside NW Harris Co. convenience store, deputies say

By Daniela Hurtado
Monday, December 11, 2023 2:22AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The manhunt for a shooting suspect is underway after a man was killed outside a convenience store in northwest Harris County on Sunday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 14100 block of SH-249 at about 6 p.m.

Authorities said an unknown man walked up to a car that was parked outside of Primo's Food Store, shot the man sitting inside, and fled the scene.

Deputies said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators haven't provided a description of the suspect or a motive for the shooting.

ABC13 Eyewitness News is following this story and will continue to share updates.

