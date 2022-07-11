man killed

Driver found shot in the chest after crashing into another car in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead in his car after being shot in southwest Houston, police said.

At about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of S. Gessner and Beechnut Street.

Upon arrival, police said they found a man in the driver's seat in one of the cars with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

According to the Houston Police Department, the victim was shot at another location which HPD is trying to determine.

Investigators said the victim got into his car after being shot and drove away.

As he was driving he began to be affected by the gunshot wound and lost control of the car and slammed into another car head-on, according to HPD.

It is unclear where the shooting took place.
