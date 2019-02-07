A man shot into a school bus after a minor crash on a snowy highway.Witnesses say after both vehicles pulled off to the shoulder, 31-year-old Kenneth Lilly got out of his Toyota and began firing several rounds at the small bus, one of which hit the driver in the head.A student seated in the back of the bus was unharmed. Police call the incident especially reckless."This raises immense concern on so many levels. The fact that someone is shooting into a school bus, the fact that you're on a freeway where you have vehicles that are literally stranded because of the weather. You don't have a clear back drop for any of these round. This is mind numbing," said Minneapolis Police Spokesperson John Elder.Lilly was taken into custody, but has not been charged at this time. Lilly was issued a parking and traffic ticket.The bus driver was taken to Hennepin Health where he underwent surgery. Police said he suffered non-life threatening injuries and was able to talk with officers.