Man shot in the neck after coming home from store in SW Houston

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in southwest Houston.

Authorities said it happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Bend near Wilcrest.

According to detectives, the man was returning home from the store with food, when witnesses said they heard two gunshots.

Police are not sure why the man was shot but they said he was shot in the neck, and the bullet exited near his ear.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonman injuredshootingman shot
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US jobs report shows 16.6M applied for unemployment in 3 weeks
Severe hailstorms possible in Houston today
HISD students told to quarantine after picking up laptops
Whataburger offering buy one, get one deal
Man blames spider after causing 5 car wreck
Houston Museum of Natural Science furloughs 70% of staff
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
Sen. Cruz to Saudis: "You're supposed to be our friends"
US coronavirus cases came from Europe, research suggests
Residents, workers among 28 with COVID-19 at nursing home
Houston Food Bank in urgent need of donations
'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope on food insecurity
More TOP STORIES News