Man shot in the neck after coming home from store in SW Houston

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in southwest Houston.
Authorities said it happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Bend near Wilcrest.
According to detectives, the man was returning home from the store with food, when witnesses said they heard two gunshots.
Police are not sure why the man was shot but they said he was shot in the neck, and the bullet exited near his ear.
