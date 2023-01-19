Man shot in the head while sleeping in trailer in Third Ward, Houston police say

Investigators are working to figure out if the man was targeted or if he was struck by a stray bullet from another shooting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot in the head while sleeping in the Third Ward overnight.

Houston police said the shooting happened in the 3300 block of Elgin Street just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The victim in his 60s was sleeping in a trailer when the shots were fired.

Investigators said someone passing by fired the shots, which went through the trailer and struck the victim in the head.

After the man was shot, he walked a few blocks to Reeves Street, where he got help, according to police. He was taken to the hospital via ambulance and is expected to survive.

Police are working to figure out if the man was targeted or if he was struck by a stray bullet from another shooting.