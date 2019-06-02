Man shot in the head in possible NW Houston road rage incident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a shooting as a possible road rage incident in northwest Houston.
Police responded to a shooting call on Streamside Drive near West Gulf Bank just after 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
Officers found a man shot in the head, but a witness says he was conscious and talking when taken to the hospital.
In the video above, the car's side window can be seen shot out.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
