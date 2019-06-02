Man shot in the head in possible NW Houston road rage incident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a shooting as a possible road rage incident in northwest Houston.Police responded to a shooting call on Streamside Drive near West Gulf Bank just after 7 a.m. Sunday morning.Officers found a man shot in the head, but a witness says he was conscious and talking when taken to the hospital.In the video above, the car's side window can be seen shot out.The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.