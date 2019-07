EMBED >More News Videos Man found shot to death at business in NW Harris County: Sheriff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for the gunmen who shot a man in the face on Wilcrest and Briar Forest Drive in west Houston.The victim was walking down the street when police say he was approached by two men.The men got into an argument and when he attempted to walk away, the gunmen shot him in the side of his face.The victim is expected to survive the gunshot wound.