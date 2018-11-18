Man shot in the face in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the face in southwest Houston.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 12800 block of Westheimer.

He was shot while exchanging gunfire with someone else. A parking lot was covered in bullets casings, according to police.

Police say the victim was transported to Southwest Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition.



We do not know whether police have identified a suspect or suspects.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.
