Man shot in the face in southwest Houston, police say

Shooting Investigation: 12800 Westheimer Male shot in face. Transported to SW Memorial. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 18, 2018

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the face in southwest Houston.The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 12800 block of Westheimer.He was shot while exchanging gunfire with someone else. A parking lot was covered in bullets casings, according to police.Police say the victim was transported to Southwest Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition.We do not know whether police have identified a suspect or suspects.Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.