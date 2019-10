EMBED >More News Videos Terrible instances of Houston road rage

MISSION BEND, TEXAS (KTRK) -- A man was shot in a road rage shooting during evening rush hour Wednesday, deputies say.The drivers were on Bellaire near San Pablo when witnesses say an argument started.Deputies say the man was taken to the hospital by Life Flight and is expected to be OK.Deputies arrested a suspect in the shooting not far from the scene.This is a breaking story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.