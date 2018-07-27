Man shot in neck while answering doorbell in N. Harris Co.

Man shot in the neck while answering door in N. Harris Co. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say an 18-year-old man was shot in the neck as he answered a door at a north Harris County apartment complex.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened just after noon at the Huntington at Stonefield apartments in the 13100 block of Stonefield Drive.

Deputies responded to a shooting call at the complex, where they found the victim in the doorway of his apartment.

The man was transported to Houston Northwest Medical Center in critical condition.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect may have drove off in a late model, dark-colored Lexus.
