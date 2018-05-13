Man shot in head in NE Houston after dispute outside nightclub

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot in head outside NE Houston nightclub (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for the suspect responsible for shooting a man in the head Sunday morning in northeast Houston.

Two men started fighting inside the La Michoa Latinos Club in the 13000 block on Homestead Road just before 1:30 a.m.

Police said one man came to the bar and shot another man in the head after a dispute.

The suspected shooter fled the scene, but police say they have an idea who the suspect is.

The man who was shot was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in stable condition.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotshootingnightclub
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News