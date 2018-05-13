HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police are searching for the suspect responsible for shooting a man in the head Sunday morning in northeast Houston.
Two men started fighting inside the La Michoa Latinos Club in the 13000 block on Homestead Road just before 1:30 a.m.
Police said one man came to the bar and shot another man in the head after a dispute.
The suspected shooter fled the scene, but police say they have an idea who the suspect is.
The man who was shot was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in stable condition.