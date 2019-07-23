Man shot in head found in middle of road in west Harris County

A man who had been shot in the head was found lying in the road in west Harris County.

Deputies responded to a call about someone being hit by a vehicle at 5930 N. Fry Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

When authorities arrived, they found the man hadn't been hit by a car. He had been shot.

He was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital and is not expected to survive, according to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

At this point, investigators don't know if he was shot in the road or dumped there.

"We do know there was another shooting in the area at the same time but a different location not too far from here. We're working to see if these two events are related," said HCSO Sgt. Dennis Wolfford.

The sheriff's office believes the victim is either in his late teens or early 20s.

Deputies don't have any information on a motive or a suspect at this time.

