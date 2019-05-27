Man shot in the head allegedly after fight with wife over gun in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot in the head and his wife has been detained after police say the couple had been fighting over a gun.
Police arrived to 1000 Beckman in northeast Houston around 3 a.m. and found a man shot at least one time in the head.
He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Police said the man and his wife had been arguing over a gun when at some point, the gun went off. It's not clear what started the fight.
No charges have been filed yet.
