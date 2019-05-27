Man shot in the head allegedly after fight with wife over gun in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot in the head and his wife has been detained after police say the couple had been fighting over a gun.Police arrived to 1000 Beckman in northeast Houston around 3 a.m. and found a man shot at least one time in the head.He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.Police said the man and his wife had been arguing over a gun when at some point, the gun went off. It's not clear what started the fight.No charges have been filed yet.