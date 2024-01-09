Man shot in the back and hand ran to nearby store in northeast Houston for help, HPD says

So far, HPD said it hasn't been able to talk to the victim about the shooting. Officials said the victim was stable when he was taken to the hospital.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man ran into a northeast Houston store asking for help after he was shot multiple times, according to police.

Houston police said the victim was shot in the back and the hand on Grow Lane near Dow Road, but showed up at a store about a half mile away in the 7800 block of Tidwell Road around 12:06 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators were looking for surveillance video and shell casings in the area where the shooting reportedly happened.

HPD did not have any information on possible suspect(s).

Anyone with information is encouraged to call HPD Major Assaults Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS