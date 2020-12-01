Houston man resuscitated after taking a bullet to the groin

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was resuscitated on the way to the hospital when his breathing stopped after he was shot in the groin area, according to police.

It happened on Houston's southside in the 4900 block of Southwind near Forrestal around 10:20 p.m. Monday.

Police said the man was found in the street next to a curb.

His heart had stopped beating but Houston Fire Department first responders were able to bring him back to life moments later, according to police.

Houston police were hoping to find surveillance video and any possible witnesses to the shooting. No suspects have been identified.

