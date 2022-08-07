Man in critical condition after being shot while picking up money from employer's home, HCSO says

A witness at the scene told HCSO that the 30-year-old victim was waiting outside for his boss before the shooting happened.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in the front yard of his boss' home in East Harris County, HCSO sheriff's said.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Victoria near Frankie Street.

According to the HCSO, the man was allegedly at the residence to collect payment from his boss. A witness at the scene said the 30-year-old victim was outside waiting for his boss in the front yard.

As the money was being exchanged, two men approached the residence, exited a vehicle with long rifles, and shot at the man striking him once in the head and the groin.

The suspects fled the scene, and the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, it is being determined if this was a targeted act, but for now, the Harris County Sheriff's Office is calling it another random act of violence in the Houston area.

This case is currently under investigation.